Chandannagar police book builder, wife and partner for bank loan fraud
pune news

Chandannagar police book builder, wife and partner for bank loan fraud

The police have identified the developer as Girish Ramchandra Kamath of Orange Landmarks real estate company
The Chandannagar police have booked a builder and two others for cheating three nationalised banks in connection with a loan fraud case estimated to be worth 1.57 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Chandannagar police have booked a builder and two others for cheating three nationalised banks in connection with a loan fraud case estimated to be worth 1.57 crore. The police have identified the developer as Girish Ramchandra Kamath, his wife Pallav and partner Avinash Dattatreya Bhadarke of Orange Landmarks real estate company.

Uday Walvekar (57), a resident of Vimannagar, has lodged a complaint. According to the complaint, Kamath had constructed Orange Landmarks building in Wadgaonsheri and obtained a housing loan of 54 lakh from the State Bank of India for flat number 301 located on the third floor of the building.

During the investigation, it has been revealed that Kamath in connivance with partner Bhadarke had obtained housing loans of 49 lakh from South Indian Bank, Vimannagar Branch and 54 lakh from Bank of Maharashtra, Indrayani nagar Bhosari for the same flat. Inspector Sunil Jadhav said that a case related to cheating has been lodged against the accused for loan fraud and drafting forged documents to obtain loan on a single flat.

