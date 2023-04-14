Residents furious over waterlogging at Chandni Chowk

Nikhil M had a tough time on Thursday when he was caught in a traffic jam at Chandni Chowk because of ongoing rains and waterlogging. On Thursday evening, there was a significant traffic bottleneck at Chandni Chowk on the service lanes for the Katraj-Dehu route and long queues of vehicles were seen. Residents of Chandni Chowk are requesting that waterlogging issues that might arise during the rainy season be taken into account as numerous projects here are nearing completion.

Commuters wade through waterlogged street at Katraj on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

“There was water logging all around the service roads and even in the newly started underpass at Chandani Chowk on Thursday evening. While constructing new ramps and underpasses the district administration should also consider problems that may arise during the rainy season and water logging issues as the main purpose of this new work is to decongest the traffic,” said Nikhil.

Another resident Kishore Mane said, “It is good that state government has taken up traffic congestion issue on priority and is constructing new ramps, service roads and underpass at Chandani Chowk, but at the same, they should also plan about water channelling so that residents residing in nearby areas are not affected due to water logging.”

Talking about this issue, one of the senior officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), requesting anonymity said, “The city is witnessing rains for the past three to four days which has undoubtedly affected Chandni Chowk’s traffic flow. Waterlogging on service roads and underpasses has been reported to us. We took into account all issues, including waterlogging, when we were planning construction and other works here.”

