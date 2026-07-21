Pune: Three electric scooters were destroyed, and a two-storey residential building was damaged after a fire broke out while the vehicles were being charged in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Walhekarwadi area on Monday morning. One person sustained burn injuries, while two women trapped inside the building were rescued by firefighters.

Charging e-scooters catch fire in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 1 hurt

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The fire broke out around 7 am in the parking area of a residential building near Dagadoba Chowk, where three electric scooters were plugged in for charging. Preliminary information suggests one scooter caught fire during charging, with flames spreading to the other two vehicles and parts of the adjacent building.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Department rushed three fire engines to the spot and brought the blaze under control before it could spread to nearby structures.

During the rescue operation, firefighters evacuated two women trapped on the building’s first and second floors. One person suffered serious burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Fireman Vinayak Nale said, “The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, and an investigation has been initiated. Preliminary findings suggest the blaze may have started while the electric scooters were being charged.”

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{{^usCountry}} The fire department later urged residents to exercise caution while charging electric vehicles inside residential premises and advised citizens to dial 101 immediately in case of a fire emergency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire department later urged residents to exercise caution while charging electric vehicles inside residential premises and advised citizens to dial 101 immediately in case of a fire emergency. {{/usCountry}}

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