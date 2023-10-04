Chatuhshringi police, FDA seize 650 kg of adulterated ghee, oil

PUNE: The Chatuhshringi Police in tandem with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a raid seized 650 kg of adulterated ghee and soybean oil from Pashan. The police received information that an illegal ghee manufacturing setup was operational in Bhagwatinagar following which the FDA and the police under the guidance of SPI Balaji Pandhare raided the premises on Tuesday and seized the material.

During the police raid, 650 kg adulterated ghee, 135 kg oil, 105 kg dalda, 54 empty tin containers, and machinery used for packaging has been seized. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police have arrested Sangram Singh Tej Singh Rajput (38), a resident of Budhwar Peth, and booked him under various sections for endangering the public by manufacturing spurious ghee and oil. Senior PI Pandhare said that the police have seized the adulterated material, and the FDA is investigating further in the case.

“During the police raid, 650 kg adulterated ghee, 135 kg oil, 105 kg dalda, 54 empty tin containers, and machinery used for packaging has been seized. All these are estimated to cost more than ₹3 lakh,” Pandhare said.

FDA authorities claimed that the administration received a large number of complaints in this regard and a special campaign will be implemented throughout the city during the festive season.

The administration appealed to the consumers to file a complaint on the toll-free number 1800-222-365 against those who cheat and sell low-quality food items.

The assistant commissioner of FDA, Pune has appealed to all the food processing units in the district to produce food items only after obtaining the required license under the Food Safety and Honors Act, 2006. The sale of adulterated material may pose a threat to the lives of citizens, the FDA added.

