Cheating case: Pune police cover 16 locations in search of Gosavi

Pune: The city police have checked 16 locations linked to absconding key Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness Kiran Gosavi during the past 48 hours. Three teams have been formed by the city police with two of them camping in Uttar Pradesh while one team is carrying out an independent search.

Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and later recording his statement as part of NCB probe went viral on social media.

Gosavi is wanted in connection with a cheating case lodged against him in 2018. DCP (Zone 1) Priyanka Narnavre on Wednesday confirmed that police teams had been deployed to arrest Gosavi.

An independent witness of NCB in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case, Gosavi had surfaced in Lucknow where he said that he would be surrendering before the police. Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “He is yet to be traced. Once in our custody, more cheating cases will be lodged against him. He is a very shrewd person,” he said.

The city police have arrested Gosavi’s assistant Sherbano Kureshi in connection with the cheating case filed by one Chinmay Deshmukh, who alleged that Gosavi cheated him of ₹3.09 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job in Malaysia. Kureshi had received the money in her account.

Pune police later issued a lookout circular to prevent Gosavi from leaving the country. Speaking to news channels, Gosavi claimed he was planning to surrender, before he disappeared.

Prabhakar Sail, a former driver-cum-bodyguard of Gosavi, has alleged that ₹25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and others, including a private detective, to let Aryan off in the drug case.