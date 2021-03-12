Cheating case registered against city jewellers
The Kothrud police have lodged a cheating case against Pune’s prominent Marathe jewellers for allegedly cheating a customer to the tune of ₹1.05 crores.
Shubhangi Kute (59), a resident of Kothrud in her complaint with the police stated that the shop management in 2017 urged her to invest with them and promised that her investments would be protected.
Accordingly, she invested ₹37.80 lakh but did not receive any returns as promised and was cheated by the jewellers.
Her relative from Solapur invested ₹25 lakh with the accused and they too were cheated.
The total amount of cheating has been estimated to be worth ₹1.05 crore, the FIR stated.
Milind Marathe shot himself in the head in December 2020.
He passed away on December 27 in hospital.
His son Pranav in a statement to the police stated that his father took the extreme step as he was deep in financial trouble.
The police have invoked IPC 420 (cheating), IPC 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent), IPC 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Common intention) against the accused.
