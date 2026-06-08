NCP cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has declined the party leadership’s offer to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha from the seat vacated by deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar who was recently elected to the state Assembly from Baramati during the recent bypoll.

Chhagan Bhujbal turns down party’s offer to move to Rajya Sabha

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Speaking to HT, Bhujbal said the party was “not keen” to accept his proposal to induct his nephew and senior NCP leader Sameer Bhujbal into the state cabinet.

Had Bhujbal moved to Delhi, Sameer was expected to contest the Assembly bypoll from the Yeola constituency in Nashik district, represented by the senior Bhujbal since 2004.

“Since the party’s top leadership did not agree to my suggestion, I have informed them that I will not go to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I will continue to work in Maharashtra as a cabinet minister and will also continue to lead the OBC movement, as I have done in the past,” Bhujbal said.

With Bhujbal opting out of the race, the list of contenders for the Rajya Sabha seat includes former BJP MP Navneet Rana, senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil.

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{{^usCountry}} The NCP leadership held a series of meetings on Saturday to finalise its candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat. Senior party leaders also met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCP leadership held a series of meetings on Saturday to finalise its candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat. Senior party leaders also met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on Saturday, NCP chief Sunetra Pawar said the party will take the decision on who to send to Rajya Sabha in a day. When asked if Bhujbal’s name is also being considered, she said, “Different names are being discussed, and the party will take the decision in a day.”

According to NCP insiders, Bhujbal argued during the deliberations that family members of several senior Mahayuti leaders, including Eknath Shinde, Sunetra Pawar and Sunil Tatkare, either hold elected office or are Members of Parliament.

Sources said Bhujbal cited the example of Tatkare’s daughter, Aditi Tatkare, who is a minister in the state government, while his son, Aniket Tatkare, is set to enter the Legislative Council from Ratnagiri. According to Bhujbal, Sameer, who represented Nashik in the Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014, has the experience to handle a ministerial portfolio.

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However, several NCP MLAs supported the party leadership’s decision to reject the proposal.

“Had the leadership accepted Bhujbal’s demand, it would have sent the wrong message to party MLAs who have been waiting for an opportunity to become ministers,” said an NCP MLA, requesting anonymity.