Christmas celebrations across churches

Pune: Many churches in the city, including Holy Name Temple, Saint Mother Teresa, Immanuel Church, Holy Angel, Christ Church, Brother Deshpande Church, St Anthony Shrine, St Xavier Catholic, St Mary and St Anthony, have put up attractive decorations to celebrate Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Some churches also organised social and cultural programmes. Immaculate Conception Church (City Church) solemnised a special mass for senior citizens at 8.30 pm. Many churches in the city have put up attractive decorations to celebrate Christmas. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

“On behalf of all priests, nuns and the people of City Church, the oldest and first church of the city, I extend warm greetings to everyone of peace, joy and goodwill on Christmas. The theme of this year’s Christmas is ‘Hope’, giving hope to children, youth, families, old people, migrants, victims of digital technology and our planet Earth,” said Father Lui Heredia, parish priest, City Church.