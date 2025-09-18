Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

CID arrests firm director in 3,000 crore credit society fraud

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 04:38 am IST

Kute, a resident of Kutewadi in Beed, was apprehended in Baner on Tuesday after being on the run for over 18 months

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Archana Suresh Kute, a director of Gyanaradha Multi-State Co-operative Credit Society, in connection with a 3,000-crore fraud case affecting nearly 10,000 investors.

The CID’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit carried out the operation.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The CID’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit carried out the operation.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Kute, a resident of Kutewadi in Beed, was apprehended in Baner on Tuesday after being on the run for over 18 months. She was arrested alongside fellow director Asha Padmakar Patodekar (also known as Patil), a resident of Patoda in Beed. The CID’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit carried out the operation. 

Kute’s husband, Suresh Kute, the society’s chairman, had been arrested earlier. The couple is accused of collecting thousands of crores from investors and diverting the funds for personal use.

Between May and September 2025, the CID registered 95 criminal cases against the society’s board of directors, including the chairman, vice-chairman, secretary, and others. The investigation is being led by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

During the Pune raid, CID officials seized assets worth over 2.10 crore, including gold ornaments worth 80.90 lakh (60 items), silver items worth 56.75 lakh, 63 lakh in cash and a high-end scooter valued at 10 lakh.

Of the 13 directors under investigation, nine, including prime accused Suresh Kute and now Archana Kute, have been arrested.

News / Cities / Pune / CID arrests firm director in 3,000 crore credit society fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On