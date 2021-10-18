Cinemas, restaurants: Charging stations for e- vehicles mushrooming in Pune city

PUNE The Inox multiplex theatre at Bund garden is laying claim to being the first cinema in India to be equipped with charging stations for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The charging points will be in the multiplexe’s parking lot.

While there are several housing societies and even restaurants, especially on the highways, which have charging stations, the option of charging up while watching a movie is certainly the first here in Pune at Inox.

“The duration of a movie is long enough for EV users to charge their vehicles fully. Our first-of-its-kind initiative would allow them to utilise their time effectively while they comfortably watch a movie. With this installation, we have fulfilled our responsibility towards the enhancement of EV charging infrastructure. Owners of electric vehicles can now charge their vehicle at a high speed speed of 1.5 km/min, on payment, while the company providing the charging stations will also provide normal speed charge options free of cost,” said Rajeev Patni, COO, INOX Leisure.

“Since the usage of electric vehicles is growing in India, we would also like to offer maximum convenience to our patrons. Therefore, we are planning to set up more such charging stations at locations which are appropriate and feasible,” he added.

A charging station has been installed at the Deshpande restaurant on the Pune-Solapur Highway near Indapur. It is a restaurant on the highway and hundreds of vehicles stop here for breakfast, lunch or dinner. “Looking at the new technology and demand from our customers, we decided to install a charging station in our restaurant’s parking area. It is a paid service for the customers, but people can charge their vehicle and enjoy food at our restaurant,” said Vaibhav Deshpande owner of the restaurant.

On other hand residential housing societies have also geared up for installing the infrastructure in their society premises. Vipul Alekar resident of New Avenue Park housing society in Hadapsar area said, “Currently there are five electric cars in our society and more people are interested in buying these cars in future. As we live in a housing society it is not possible to have individual charging units, so we are in talks with a couple of companies that are going to install the charging points in our parking spaces.”