CIRT bolsters testing capabilities for safer, secure future mobility

The Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, is strengthening its automotive cybersecurity capabilities with the proposed establishment of an automotive cybersecurity penetration testing laboratory. The facility will support vulnerability assessment and cybersecurity testing of automotive electronic systems, including electronic control units (ECUs), motor control units (MCUs), vehicle control units (VCUs), in-vehicle networks and connected vehicle systems, as well as complete vehicles.

The initiatives are aimed at helping the automotive industry address emerging safety and cybersecurity requirements as vehicles become increasingly software-driven, connected and dependent on electronic systems. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the information shared by the CIRT, the facility will also conduct specialised technical and regulatory workshops for bus body builders, vehicle manufacturers and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers; covering evolving CMVR provisions, safety requirements, testing procedures and certification-related requirements.

The initiatives are aimed at helping the automotive industry address emerging safety and cybersecurity requirements as vehicles become increasingly software-driven, connected and dependent on electronic systems. The laboratory is being developed in the context of India’s evolving automotive cybersecurity framework, including AIS-189 for Cyber Security Management Systems (CSMS) and AIS-190 for Software Update Management Systems (SUMS).

Dr Devendra Singh, director, CIRT, said, “Vehicle safety today needs to be considered together with cybersecurity as vehicles become increasingly connected and software-driven. CIRT is developing capabilities to assess cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities at both component and complete-vehicle levels and support manufacturers in addressing these risks during the vehicle development lifecycle. Our objective is to help the industry build cybersecurity into vehicles from the beginning and support the development of safer, more secure and future-ready vehicles.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While Farukh Makhdoom, head of automotive cybersecurity, CIRT, said, “As vehicles become increasingly software-defined and connected, cybersecurity has become an integral part of vehicle development and regulatory compliance. AIS-189 establishes requirements relating to Cyber Security Management Systems, while AIS-190 addresses Software Update Management Systems. The proposed penetration testing laboratory will strengthen CIRT’s capability to identify vulnerabilities in ECUs, embedded systems, in-vehicle networks and other automotive electronic systems, as well as support vehicle-level cybersecurity assessment. Penetration testing helps identify weaknesses in a controlled environment so that appropriate security measures can be implemented.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Farukh Makhdoom, head of automotive cybersecurity, CIRT, said, “As vehicles become increasingly software-defined and connected, cybersecurity has become an integral part of vehicle development and regulatory compliance. AIS-189 establishes requirements relating to Cyber Security Management Systems, while AIS-190 addresses Software Update Management Systems. The proposed penetration testing laboratory will strengthen CIRT’s capability to identify vulnerabilities in ECUs, embedded systems, in-vehicle networks and other automotive electronic systems, as well as support vehicle-level cybersecurity assessment. Penetration testing helps identify weaknesses in a controlled environment so that appropriate security measures can be implemented.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The cybersecurity initiative forms part of CIRT’s diamond jubilee celebrations, marking 60 years of the institute’s establishment in 1967. The celebrations are to be held from September 2026 to September 2027 under the theme ‘Ensuring safer and secure mobility’ with emphasis on road safety, secure transportation, technological innovation and future-ready mobility.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CIRT is also planning national-level programmes on connected mobility, cyber resilience, vehicle registration and fitness, AI-based automated driving test systems, and V2V/V2X technologies, along with automotive cybersecurity talent development programmes and awareness initiatives on passenger safety and technical compliance.

As a MoRTH-designated approval authority under CMVR Rules 124 and 126, CIRT undertakes testing, type approval and certification-related activities for vehicles and automotive components; and supports capacity building across the road transport sector. Through its expanding cybersecurity and regulatory testing capabilities, CIRT aims to support India’s transition towards connected, software-defined, automated and electrified mobility.