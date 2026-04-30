Citizens raise concerns over water tanker loading points on Pune roads in suburbs

Loading and unloading of water tankers on public roads in Pune’s rapidly expanding suburbs such as Mohammadwadi, NIBM Annexe, Undri-Kadnagar and Hadapsar has become a major cause of traffic- congestion and hazards. Serpentine queues of tankers waiting to load or unload water on arterial and internal roads create bottlenecks and dangerous driving conditions; according to residents, commuters, citizens’ forums and activists. The situation has worsened with rapid urbanisation coupled with increasing dependence on private water tankers.

There has been a series of fatal water tanker-related accidents in April 2026. On April 5, national-level footballer Aariz Shaikh died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding tanker in the Mohammadwadi-NIBM Annexe area. (HT PHOTO)

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There has been a series of fatal water tanker-related accidents in April 2026. On April 5, national-level footballer Aariz Shaikh died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding tanker in the Mohammadwadi-NIBM Annexe area. Within 48 hours of the mishap, 22-year-old engineer Gracia Daniel died after a tanker struck her scooter in Wanowrie-Kadnagar. Earlier this week, 43-year-old Pratik Ashwin Sheth lost his life after a tanker rammed into his vehicle in Hadapsar.

Activist Raj Singh of Raheja Premiere said, “There is a clear and disturbing pattern of unsafe tanker movement in densely populated residential zones. When tankers queue up on roads or move recklessly to meet demand, the risk to pedestrians and motorists multiplies.”

Urban planner-activist Ashok Mehendale said that unregulated roadside filling points reflect gaps in urban planning. “These are residential zones, not transport yards. Allowing such activity on public roads is inherently unsafe,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaymala Dhankikar emphasised the need for systemic reform. “This is not just about congestion; it is about accountability. We need clearly defined norms for tanker movement and designated spaces within private premises,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaymala Dhankikar emphasised the need for systemic reform. “This is not just about congestion; it is about accountability. We need clearly defined norms for tanker movement and designated spaces within private premises,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So much so that citizens’ groups have started convincing some of these businesses to shift tanker loading/unloading points inside housing society premises to reduce roadside obstruction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So much so that citizens’ groups have started convincing some of these businesses to shift tanker loading/unloading points inside housing society premises to reduce roadside obstruction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunil Aiyer, a resident of Undri, said, “We understand the risks but tanker access inside the premises makes unloading far more efficient. Moving filling points entirely inside needs proper planning and infrastructure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunil Aiyer, a resident of Undri, said, “We understand the risks but tanker access inside the premises makes unloading far more efficient. Moving filling points entirely inside needs proper planning and infrastructure.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunil Koloti, also from Undri, said, “The dependency on tankers is very high here. Any policy must balance safety with practicality otherwise it will create operational challenges for societies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunil Koloti, also from Undri, said, “The dependency on tankers is very high here. Any policy must balance safety with practicality otherwise it will create operational challenges for societies.” {{/usCountry}}

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Amid the growing clamour, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is examining the issue. PMC water supply chief Nand Kishore Jagtap said, “The issue is being studied and a decision will be taken after consulting with the higher-ups.”

Recently, citizens’ groups and residents’ associations from Mohammadwadi, Undri, NIBM Annexe and Hadapsar submitted a joint petition to Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, urging immediate intervention in the matter. The petition specifically referenced the recent spate of fatalities, stating that the absence of regulation and designated spaces for tanker operations has created a dangerous environment across several residential pockets. The petition demanded that the PMC frame and enforce a clear policy mandating that all tanker loading and unloading activities be shifted within private premises. The petition also called for stricter monitoring of tanker movement, designated times for operations, and penalties for violations. The petition urged the civic administration to act swiftly while ensuring that water supply logistics remain efficient and organised.

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