City MLAs question bids with less than estimated cost for PMC’s nullah retaining wall 

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) plan to construct retaining walls along nullahs and the Ambil Odha to mitigate flooding during the monsoon has hit a roadblock. Concerns raised by three BJP MLAs over the tender process have delayed the ₹200 crore project as the contractors have quoted rates 15–20% lower than PMC’s estimated costs, prompting questions about the quality of work. According to activists, despite the state government approving ₹ 200 crore in March 2024, the funds remain undisbursed. (HT PHOTO)

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale has instructed the sewerage department to review the objections and submit a detailed report.

“Funds from the state government have not yet been received for this project. Until the money is deposited, work orders cannot be issued. A decision on re-tendering is pending,” Bhosale said.

According to activists, despite the state government approving ₹200 crore in March 2024, the funds remain undisbursed.

Bhimrao Tapkir (Khadakwasla), Madhuri Misal (Parvati), and Sunil Kamble (Cantonment) have demanded the cancellation of the tender process and a re-tender, citing concerns over quality at reduced rates.

“If public money is saved, it’s good. But a tender priced 20-25% below prescribed rates raises doubts about quality. PMC should prioritize local contractors for better efficiency and quality,” Tapkir said.

Misal and Kamble were unavailable for comment.

Vivek Velankar, a civic activist, offered a counterpoint: “A below-rate tender doesn’t automatically mean poor quality. Similarly, higher rates don’t guarantee better work. Effective supervision by PMC is crucial to ensure quality, regardless of the rates.”

In 2019, the Ambil Odha overflowed, causing extensive damage across Pune, including Tangewala Society, Gururaj Housing Society, and the parking lot of Treasure Park Society, where over 600 vehicles were damaged. Post-flood assessments identified 50 flood-prone locations, prompting plans for retaining walls in areas like Sinhagad Road, Satara Road, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Ambegaon, Katraj, and Kondhwa.

The Ambil Odha redevelopment project, aimed at addressing these vulnerabilities, remains a priority, but the tendering controversy and funding delays cast uncertainty over its timely execution.