City rocked by two firing incidents at Wadgaonsheri and Sinhagad Road

The Pune city witnessed two incidents of open firing in a day. These incidents took place under the jurisdiction of Yerwwada and Sinhagad Road police stations on Tuesday, said police officials.

The first incident occurred at Sun City Road, under Sinhagad Road police station. The accused, who is a building contractor, fired a round and one person was injured, said police officials. He shot the victim over a social media post, as per police.

The second incident occurred near St Arnolds School and Bramha Sun City society in WadgaonSheri, where the accused open fired.

The Pune police had recently launched a massive manhunt for the ‘Koyata Gang’ members while identifying and warning errant youngsters. As part of the action plan, lists of criminals have been made in every police station across the city and the cops have been instructed to nip the evil in the bud.

According to police officials, on Tuesday, accused Santosh Pawar and the victim Ramesh Rathod visited an auto garage on SunCity Road near Sinhagad Road. There were heated arguments between them over a social media post which was posted by Rathod. Pawar in a fit of rage immediately fired three rounds towards Rathod in which Rathod was injured.

As per officials, Rathod has been admitted at a hospital for further medical treatment.

Police said that Pawar has a licenced revolver, through which he fired three bullets to create terror in the area. Police officials immediately arrested the accused.

In another incident, in Wadgaonsheri near St Arnolds School, a group of individuals identified as Sagar Gaikwad, Akshay Khamkar, Rohit Kshatriya, Rohit Jedhiya and Sidharth Shinde were burning charcoal to stay warm during the cold. During that time, the accused, identified as Amit Singh joined them at around 11:30 pm on Monday.

According to police they had started arguments and attacked Singh’s vehicle.In response to this, Singh open fired bullets to create terror among the people.

In the both two incidences, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is underway.