Pune police diverts traffic for Dahi Handi celebration

The vehicular movement in the city will be disrupted on Thursday evening as the Peth areas will hold mass gatherings to celebrate Dahi Handi. Diversions will be in place beginning at 5 pm, when the majority of the city’s Dahi Handi celebrations begin in the Peth areas. These arrangements will be in effect until late at night.

According to traffic police, vehicles travelling from Shivajinagar to Swargate through Shivaji Road would be diverted via Jungali Maharaj Road, Khandoji Baba Chaowk, and Tilak Road to Swargate.

Traffic will also be redirected from Puram Chowk to Shivajinagar through Tilak Road, Alka Talkies Chowk, and FC Road. There will be one-way vehicular movement from Budhawar Chowk to Appa Balwatnt Chowk.

The road connecting Sonya Maruti Chowk and Sevasadan Chowk via Laxmi Road will be blocked to vehicular traffic, and commuters should use the Sonya Maruti Chowk-Phadke Haud road instead, police said.

According to traffic police, traffic diversions will be put in place if necessary, and commuters will be directed locally to take alternate routes.

