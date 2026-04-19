Civic activist, AAP demand inquiry against two BJP leaders over corruption allegations

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the dispute between its sitting corporator Rohini Chimate and former corporator Rajashree Kale has been resolved, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and civic activists have demanded an inquiry into corruption allegations raised during their public spat.

BJP leader and leader of the house in PMC, Ganesh Bidkar, downplayed the incident, stating it was a misunderstanding. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two BJP leaders were involved in a heated verbal exchange at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters over a women’s hostel project in Baner. During the altercation, Kale allegedly claimed that work was being stalled as the sitting corporator was demanding a commission from the contractor.

Reacting to the incident, civic activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “If BJP leaders themselves are alleging that work is being halted due to commission demands, it points to corruption. The municipal commissioner must initiate an inquiry into the project.”

AAP leader Mukund Kirdat also called for a probe, saying, “Ruling party leaders are openly admitting to corruption in the Baner hostel project. A thorough probe is necessary, and action should be taken against those responsible.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP leader and leader of the house in PMC, Ganesh Bidkar, downplayed the incident, stating it was a misunderstanding. “There was an argument between the two leaders due to a misunderstanding. The issue has now been resolved,” he said.​ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP leader and leader of the house in PMC, Ganesh Bidkar, downplayed the incident, stating it was a misunderstanding. “There was an argument between the two leaders due to a misunderstanding. The issue has now been resolved,” he said.​ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON