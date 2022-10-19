Civic chief instructs officials to submit survey report of waterlogged roads in two days

Pune: Following public complaints about repeated flooding of Deccan, Jungli Maharaj (JM) and Fergusson College (FC) roads due to alleged developments carried out under the Smart City project, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday asked the road department to submit survey report of these areas within two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar said, “I had given instructions to the road department and sought a detailed survey of JM and FC roads. Administration will check the stormwater drainage system and any blockages. The survey will cover the reasons for waterlogging and suggest solutions.”

Meanwhile, the road department officials have denied smart roads as the cause for waterlogging. They said trash and waste could have blocked drainage lines.