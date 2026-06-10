Civic chief visits Ahmednagar Road, Yerawada after complaints over poor-quality water supply

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday visited Ahmednagar Road and Yerawada areas following persistent complaints from residents about poor-quality water supply over the past month. He also inspected the Bhama Askhed water project and directed officials to resolve the issue within two days.

During the inspection, officials from the water supply department informed him that power disruptions at the Bhama Askhed project were affecting operations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The visit came a day after elected representatives from political parties — Sheetal Sawant, Nandini Dhende and Suhas Tingre — staged a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters, alleging that residents of Yerawada, Ahmednagar Road and Viman Nagar had been receiving foul-smelling and discoloured water for nearly a month.

Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende said repeated complaints had failed to yield results and blamed the water supply department for not addressing the issue.

“The administration must resolve the issue within the next two days. If required, experts should be consulted to identify and address the root cause,” the commissioner said.

During the inspection, officials from the water supply department informed him that power disruptions at the Bhama Askhed project were affecting operations. Ram spoke with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials and directed them to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhende welcomed the commissioner’s intervention but said the administration should have acted earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhende welcomed the commissioner’s intervention but said the administration should have acted earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is a serious issue. Ideally, the administration should have resolved it on its own without citizens and elected representatives having to protest. It is good that the municipal commissioner understood the gravity of the situation and immediately visited the affected areas. We now hope the problem will be resolved soon,” he said.