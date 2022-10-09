Civic poll delay leaves candidates running out of campaign funds

Aspiring candidates have claimed that their financial planning related to campaigning has been affected following delay in announcing dates for civic elections.

They claimed that civic polls were expected to be held between Dussehra and Diwali.

As per the norm, elections were slated for January this year as the term of municipal corporation ended on March 15, 2022. But the Covid pandemic and Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation issue postponed the plans. Later, chief minister Eknath Shinde cancelled the ward system announced by the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Former mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Elected members are public representatives and civic polls should be held at the earliest. In a democracy, local self-government should not run without elected members for long.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “The government is delaying polls as it lacks confidence of getting majority. With no elected members, administration is unable to take policy decisions. We have observed that the municipal commissioner who is heading the administration is only carrying out maintenance works. Civic body is run by the ruling and opposition parties.”

An aspiring BJP candidate on condition of anonymity said, “As civic polls was expected in January 2022, I began preparations from May 2021. Campaigning includes public works involving funds. With no schedule released for polls even now, I may run out of money when the dates are announced.”