PUNE: In a shocking incident on Monday, a Class 10 student appearing for the board examination was attacked inside an exam centre in Junnar taluka by a minor boy wielding a sickle, police said. Class 10 student attacked with sickle inside exam centre

The incident took place at the Sant Gadge Maharaj Vidyalaya exam centre in Otur.

According to the police, a 17-year-old boy walked into the classroom with a bag shortly before the examination began. He allegedly pulled out a sickle from the bag and tried to assault the 16-year-old student taking the SSC Social Sciences paper.

The victim managed to defend himself during the attack but sustained injuries to his hand. Teachers and staff present at the centre quickly intervened, preventing further harm.

Police were informed and a team reached the scene to control the situation and ensure the examination continued peacefully.

Police detained the accused minor and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the attack.

Dhananjay Patil, deputy superintendent of police (Junnar Division), said, “It seems the attack resulted from old disputes between the victim and the accused. We have detained three people in the case — two minors and one adult — and the investigation is ongoing.”

According to the police, the two others were present at the scene during the crime, and were detained after the victim gave a statement.

Officials at the centre said they provided the victim with a writer to complete his exam paper.