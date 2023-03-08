CM Eknath Shinde reviews progress on Bhide Wada proposal

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took review of the Bhide Wada land acquisition issue from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

As assembly session is in progress, the chief minister had called a meeting with civic administration in Mumbai where he took the review as there are chances that elected members would raise the issue in the assembly.

The Maharashtra Government has planned to develop the memorial at Bhide Wada where Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule started the first girls school in Pune.

Recently, CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis promised to erect the national level memorial at Bhide Wada and the CM has also conducted meetings earlier.

It has been 175 years since India’s first school for girls was started by Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule at historic Bhide Wada in Pune on January 1, 1848. The structure is currently in shambles, and even after so many years, the rulers have not been able to redevelop it.

Later, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil took follow-up meetings with district and PMC administration. Some land owners went to court, creating hurdles for land acquisition. Officials requesting anonymity said that the state government is hoping for an out of court settlement with the parties (tenants and landlords).