‘CM is my guru’, says Pune man booked for posing as Shinde in photo with gangster

If you are doppelganger for Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and share your photographs in the company of notorious criminals on social media, chances are you might land in jail.

Earlier on Monday, Pune police booked Vijay Nandkumar Mane for allegedly posing as Eknath Shinde in a photo with gangster Sharad Mohol on a social media site.

An FIR was filed at Bund Garden Police under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 469, 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences is punishable) of Indian Penal Code and IT act.

Police officials said Mane was acting like the CM and posed for a photograph with gangster Mohol, who is facing a battery of serious charges and is currently out on bail.

The incriminating photograph was clicked recently at a police station in Ahmednagar district where Mane, as a representative of an organisation, went to seek permission to stage a protest. Mohol was there as part of mandatory attendance for an earlier case.

“In one such photograph, Mane was spotted standing by the gangster, while the latter was seated on the chair. This would malign the CM’s image,” Balaji Pandhare, senior police inspector said.

According to police, during Ganeshotsav, Mane visited many mandals in Pune and adjoining areas and performed arti. He dressed up like the CM at the time and drew crowds – some took selfies and posted on social media.

The man at the centre of controversy however said, “I was merely there not knowing the person next to me was a gangster.” The look-alike also expressed regret if his actions caused trouble to CM Shinde, whom he termed his “guru”.

“I was meeting people as social service. I have not done anything wrong to malign the image of our CM. In fact, CM Shinde is my guru and I have great respect for him. Police have lodged complaint against me without verifying all the details,” said Mane, a resident of Ambegaon, near Katraj, Pune.

“I don’t know who had clicked the photograph, which went viral on social media,” Mane added.

This is not the first time that social media posts against politicians have landed people in the soup. Another senior police officer said that it was necessary to take action against Mane to avoid a possible fraud in future in the name of CM Shinde.

Mane turned around and questioned cops’ action, emphasising that on many previous occasions he was photographed with them as well. “In fact, in this photograph was clicked in police station itself. Why did the police not stop it then,” Mane added.

Advocate Asim Sarode criticised police action against Mane, saying bearing a resemblance to the CM was not a crime. “Nobody has complained against Mane. He has not robbed anyone in the name of CM. I will meet Mane and will decide how to challenge this FIR,” said Sarode.

