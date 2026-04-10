CM to inaugurate Maha’s first ZP-run CBSE school in Khanwadi

In an endeavour to bring quality, national-level education to rural students, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the state’s first Zilla Parishad-run school affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Khanwadi in Purandar taluka on Saturday, April 11. The school, named ‘Jyoti-Savitri’ marks a major shift in the state’s approach to public education by integrating the CBSE curriculum with the Zilla Parishad system. The project is designed to provide students from rural and economically weaker sections access to high-quality, English-medium education comparable to national standards.

The school, named ‘Jyoti-Savitri’ marks a major shift in the state’s approach to public education by integrating the CBSE curriculum with the Zilla Parishad system. (HT)

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The initiative has been developed under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) model, with significant funding support from Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd under its CSR programme, along with contributions from the district planning committee and Pune Zilla Parishad. Built on a 12-acre campus provided by the state government, the school is equipped with modern infrastructure including digital classrooms, science and computer laboratories, and spaces designed for experiential learning. A residential hostel facility is also nearing completion and is expected to become operational from the next academic year.

Initially, classes from kindergarten to class 2 have commenced, with around 260 students already enrolled. The school will gradually expand up to class 12, with plans to accommodate nearly 2,000 students. From the coming year, a residential schooling facility will be introduced starting from class 6, offering limited seats in its first phase. Students enrolled in the school will receive free education along with meals, uniforms, and other essential support, making it a significant opportunity for children from underprivileged backgrounds.

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{{^usCountry}} The academic and operational framework of the school is being supported by Crystal House India, while overall administrative control will remain with the Zilla Parishad. A dedicated regulatory mechanism with expert oversight has also been put in place to maintain standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The academic and operational framework of the school is being supported by Crystal House India, while overall administrative control will remain with the Zilla Parishad. A dedicated regulatory mechanism with expert oversight has also been put in place to maintain standards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil said, “Our new CBSE school in Khanwadi has been designed to provide holistic, high-quality education to students from poor and needy backgrounds. The campus includes 24 classrooms, advanced science and computer laboratories, digital learning facilities, a library, and sports infrastructure. Students will also get breakfast, lunch, uniforms, and transport support. The residential hostel is in its final stage of construction. With all these facilities, we aim to ensure that every child has access to a supportive and inclusive learning environment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil said, “Our new CBSE school in Khanwadi has been designed to provide holistic, high-quality education to students from poor and needy backgrounds. The campus includes 24 classrooms, advanced science and computer laboratories, digital learning facilities, a library, and sports infrastructure. Students will also get breakfast, lunch, uniforms, and transport support. The residential hostel is in its final stage of construction. With all these facilities, we aim to ensure that every child has access to a supportive and inclusive learning environment.” {{/usCountry}}

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Officials say the project draws upon the legacy of social reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, aiming to promote social equity through education. With the chief minister and other senior leaders expected to attend the inauguration, the school is being seen as a pilot model that could redefine rural education in Maharashtra by bridging the gap between government schooling and national-level academic standards.

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