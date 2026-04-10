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CM to inaugurate Maha’s first ZP-run CBSE school in Khanwadi

Built on a 12-acre campus provided by the state government, the school is equipped with modern infrastructure including digital classrooms, science and computer laboratories

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:28 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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In an endeavour to bring quality, national-level education to rural students, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the state’s first Zilla Parishad-run school affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Khanwadi in Purandar taluka on Saturday, April 11. The school, named ‘Jyoti-Savitri’ marks a major shift in the state’s approach to public education by integrating the CBSE curriculum with the Zilla Parishad system. The project is designed to provide students from rural and economically weaker sections access to high-quality, English-medium education comparable to national standards.

The school, named ‘Jyoti-Savitri’ marks a major shift in the state’s approach to public education by integrating the CBSE curriculum with the Zilla Parishad system. (HT)

The initiative has been developed under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) model, with significant funding support from Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd under its CSR programme, along with contributions from the district planning committee and Pune Zilla Parishad. Built on a 12-acre campus provided by the state government, the school is equipped with modern infrastructure including digital classrooms, science and computer laboratories, and spaces designed for experiential learning. A residential hostel facility is also nearing completion and is expected to become operational from the next academic year.

Initially, classes from kindergarten to class 2 have commenced, with around 260 students already enrolled. The school will gradually expand up to class 12, with plans to accommodate nearly 2,000 students. From the coming year, a residential schooling facility will be introduced starting from class 6, offering limited seats in its first phase. Students enrolled in the school will receive free education along with meals, uniforms, and other essential support, making it a significant opportunity for children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Officials say the project draws upon the legacy of social reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, aiming to promote social equity through education. With the chief minister and other senior leaders expected to attend the inauguration, the school is being seen as a pilot model that could redefine rural education in Maharashtra by bridging the gap between government schooling and national-level academic standards.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / CM to inaugurate Maha’s first ZP-run CBSE school in Khanwadi
Home / Cities / Pune / CM to inaugurate Maha’s first ZP-run CBSE school in Khanwadi
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