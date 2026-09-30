PUNE:

CMRS clears additional five stations on Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor

The commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) has cleared an additional five stations on the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line 3, taking the total number of stations approved for passenger operations to 17. According to officials, the CMRS clearance came on September 23.

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The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor has 23 stations. The first 12 stations had received provisional authorisation from the CMRS earlier while the latest clearance covers five more stations. With this, the 23 km metro line is now in its final stage and may be ready for passenger services within the next 10 to 12 days after fulfilment of technical requirements suggested by the safety commissioner; Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) metropolitan commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

“The entire 23 km metro corridor and 17 stations have received clearance from the CMRS. Some technical requirements suggested by the CMRS will be completed within the next 10 to 12 days. The administration is ready to start services across the corridor with 17 stations. The final decision on the inauguration will be taken at the senior level,” Chaudhary said at a press interaction at the PMRDA headquarters in Akurdi. Additional metropolitan commissioner K Manjulakshmi was also present.

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{{^usCountry}} Chaudhary said that the PMRDA has also taken up a ₹426-crore project to provide last-mile connectivity to metro passengers in Hinjewadi. The cost will be shared equally by the PMRDA and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaudhary said that the PMRDA has also taken up a ₹426-crore project to provide last-mile connectivity to metro passengers in Hinjewadi. The cost will be shared equally by the PMRDA and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). {{/usCountry}}

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PMRDA to set up anti-encroachment squad

The PMRDA will soon set up a dedicated, anti-encroachment squad to act against illegal hoardings and unauthorised constructions across the Pune metropolitan region.

The authority has removed 153 unauthorised hoardings and 919 unauthorised structures since January 2026. Chaudhary said that the new squad will be equipped with modern machinery and adequate manpower to protect land reserved under the development plan and prevent encroachments on roads.

The PMRDA will also introduce an authorised paid parking system in Moshi sectors 11 and 12 to address unauthorised parking.

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Seven roads under Chakan decongestion plan

The PMRDA has taken up work on seven roads under its Chakan decongestion plan to ease traffic congestion in the industrial belt. Work on the seven roads is progressing, while land acquisition for four other roads is underway.

“The work on the seven roads is expected to be completed by November-December. This will provide relief to motorists in Chakan,” Chaudhary said.

Proposals for land acquisition for the roads under the western bypass and in the Mahalunge area have also been sent to the district collector.

6,500 affordable homes in Moshi

The PMRDA has set a target to complete construction of around 6,500 affordable homes in sector 12 of Moshi by December 2026 and subsequently carry out the draw for beneficiaries.

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The authority also plans to develop at least one affordable housing project in every taluka around future growth hubs under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2 (PMAY 2).

River projects move ahead

Under the Indrayani River Improvement Project, 95 drains will be diverted while 15 drains will be diverted under the Pavana River Improvement Project. Sewage from these drains will be treated at sewage treatment plants before the treated water is released into the respective rivers. Tenders for both projects are currently under technical evaluation. Work orders will be issued after the model code of conduct is no longer in operation. Chaudhary said that the PMRDA has also moved several permission processes online as part of its efforts to make its functioning more transparent and faster. The authority is increasingly using e-governance systems for administrative processes.

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