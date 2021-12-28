CMRS concludes inspection of metro track in Pune, lauds Maha-Metro for quality work

PUNE Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg, on Tuesday, inspected the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi section and five metro stations and expressed satisfaction about work.

Garg was in the city between December 2 and December 28 to carry out the inspection of the priority section as Pune Metro is planning to start commercial operations of the metro on the corridor between PCMC to Phugewadi and Vanaz-Garware College.

Garg said, “The inspection was successful and Maha-Metro has done quality work.”

Officials of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), said, “Metro commissioner visited the five metro stations at Phugewadi, Kasarwadi, Bhosari, Sant Tukaram nagar and PCMC and inspected all the amenities provided to commuters.”

During the inspection along with metro officials, Garg inspected the provision of the staircase, conducted trials of lifts and escalators, facilities for differently able people, checked the ramps, signages and toilet facilities at metro stations. Fire prevention system, fire alarm, smoke detection, ticketing facility, signalling facility and automated gates were checked.

The metro team did the motor trolly inspection of the entire seven-kilometre stretch and checked the tracks, rail welding, curves, viaduct, buffer stops and overhead electrical traction system.

Garg was present during the trail run of newly arrived coaches from hill view car depot to Vanaz to Garware.

Maha-Metro officials said that as the metro rail commissioner did the extensive inspection, authorisation for the priority section is expected shortly.