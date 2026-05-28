CNG price hiked by 2.50/kg in Pune; new rate to be 94.75 from midnight

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Pune and adjoining areas will increase by ₹2.50 per kg from midnight of Wednesday, May 27, 2026, following a revision announced by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL).

With the hike, the retail price of CNG will rise from ₹92.25 per kg to ₹94.75 per kg, inclusive of taxes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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With the hike, the retail price of CNG will rise from ₹92.25 per kg to ₹94.75 per kg, inclusive of taxes. The revised rates will apply across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi.

According to MNGL, the increase was necessitated by rising input costs of natural gas supplied for the CNG segment.

“Due to the increase in input cost of natural gas for the CNG segment, it has become necessary to upwardly revise the CNG retail selling price by ₹2.50 per kg. Despite this marginal revision, CNG continues to offer significant savings to consumers compared to conventional fuels,” an MNGL official said.

At the revised price, CNG is estimated to offer around 48% savings compared to petrol-powered passenger cars and about 26% savings over diesel vehicles at prevailing fuel prices in Pune. In a relief for residential consumers, MNGL said domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices will remain unchanged.

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{{^usCountry}} “While CNG prices have been revised, the domestic PNG tariff remains unchanged. We request all our valued customers to take note of the revised CNG prices, which will come into effect from midnight of May 27-28, 2026,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While CNG prices have been revised, the domestic PNG tariff remains unchanged. We request all our valued customers to take note of the revised CNG prices, which will come into effect from midnight of May 27-28, 2026,” the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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