PUNE: A 60-member team of students from the College of Engineering Pune Technical University (COEPTU) has earned the rare honour of qualifying for the prestigious Formula Student Germany (FSG) 2025 competition. The event will be held next month at the historic Hockenheimring Formula One circuit, where university teams from across the world will compete with electric and driverless race cars they have designed and built from scratch. COEP’s Octane Racing Electric team gears up for Formula Student Germany

Regarded as one of the competitive international platforms for student engineers, Formula Student Germany is not just about speed. The contest challenges participants across a broad range of disciplines—engineering design, cost analysis, manufacturing, business presentation, efficiency, and dynamic track performance.

Team Octane Racing Electric’s selection marks a significant milestone for COEP and India. “Our team is structured around four core technical verticals—Structures, Vehicle Dynamics, Drivetrain, and E-Powertrain—each led by a subsystem lead and supported by a mix of senior and junior engineers,” said Yash Bhavar, a second year Mechanical Engineering student of COPETU who will also drive the car during the event.

According to Prof. Sunil Bhirud, Vice-Chancellor of COEP Technological University, this is the first time students from our college have qualified for this international competition. “These student-led, skill-based clubs are shaping careers by going beyond textbooks and classrooms. We’re extremely proud to be the only team from India selected this year,” said Bhirud.

He added, “This event replicates real-world automotive development. The goal is to create a race car that’s fast, efficient, reliable, and cost-effective—just like in actual manufacturing.”

Team Captain Piyush Goyal added, “We’re a 60-member team working across departments to build a high-performance electric Formula car. This is our first time competing internationally, and we’re proud to represent India.”

The team’s entry car is packed with innovative features rarely seen in student motorsport. “Our biggest technological breakthrough has been the integration of dual in-wheel hub motors, offering precise control and better performance. We’ve also designed several in-house components like a 3D-printed metal cooling jacket for motor thermal management, a custom planetary gearbox, and lightweight carbon-fibre body panels,” said Sankalp Patankar, a mechanical engineering student.

He added, “We’ve optimised battery management and motor control to the maximum possible level with our current setup. In future, we aim to equip each wheel with its own motor, which will enhance handling and responsiveness significantly.”

Each year, hundreds of university teams from Europe, Asia, and the Americas apply for the FSG competition, with only a select few making the final cut. In India, COEP joins the ranks of top institutions like the IITs and NITs that have previously represented the country.

“The final preparations are underway. Our car will be shipped out in the next couple of days. The competition runs from August 18 to 24,” Bhavar said.

The event includes static events like Engineering Design, Cost and Manufacturing Analysis, and Business Presentation, as well as dynamic track tests for acceleration, skid pad, autocross, and energy efficiency.

According to the FSG organisers, the competition is a launchpad for future careers in the automotive sector. “Formula Student Germany gives participants visibility among leading German automotive companies, significantly increasing job placement opportunities,” reads an official statement.

Faculty mentor Sujit Pardeshi said, “This is entirely the students’ effort. My role is to facilitate their journey. They’ve put in nearly a year of hard work, managing everything from design and fabrication to sponsorships. We didn’t have our own testing facility, but one of our sponsors generously provided access to theirs. This is a proud moment for all of us.”