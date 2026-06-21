Collector to review delays in compensation at camp on June 22

PUNE: In a bid to expedite the distribution of compensation to farmers affected by the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport (Purandar) project, a special camp has been organised at 11 am on June 22 at the Saswad sub-divisional office under the chairmanship of Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi. The camp has been specifically planned to address and resolve pending- revenue, judicial, and quasi-judicial issues delaying the payment of compensation to project-affected landowners. Officials from the revenue department, land records department, sub-divisional office, tehsil office, and other concerned departments will remain present at the venue to facilitate on-the-spot resolution of cases.

In a bid to expedite distribution of compensation to farmers affected by Purandar airport project, a special camp has been organised on June 22 under the chairmanship of Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi. (HT FILE)

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According to the Pune district administration, nearly 75% of eligible farmers have already submitted affidavits, and compensation amounting to around ₹1,000 crore has been distributed so far. The administration is now undertaking a focused drive to ensure that the remaining eligible beneficiaries receive their compensation without further delay.

Dudi said that the disbursement of compensation is currently being hindered by a range of issues, including inheritance mutations, pending mutation approvals, errors in land records (7/12 extracts), name correction requests, relinquishment deeds, disputes arising from joint ownership, records of deceased account holders, title verification matters, objections to land valuation, court cases, and various quasi-judicial proceedings. To minimise inconvenience to farmers, officials from all relevant departments will be present on location during the camp, eliminating the need for repeated visits to multiple government offices. The administration expects that many pending cases will be able to be resolved immediately through coordinated action by the concerned officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Dudi said, “A large number of issues faced by project-affected farmers are procedural or documentation-related in nature. If these are resolved in a timely manner, the process of compensation distribution can be completed quickly. However, when matters reach courts, the compensation amount often remains pending for a prolonged period. We therefore urge all affected farmers to come forward, present their grievances before the administration, and take full advantage of this special camp”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dudi said, “A large number of issues faced by project-affected farmers are procedural or documentation-related in nature. If these are resolved in a timely manner, the process of compensation distribution can be completed quickly. However, when matters reach courts, the compensation amount often remains pending for a prolonged period. We therefore urge all affected farmers to come forward, present their grievances before the administration, and take full advantage of this special camp”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Judicial and quasi-judicial matters involve multiple stages of scrutiny and legal procedures. Until these processes are completed, the beneficiaries concerned may face delays in receiving compensation. The administration is committed to preventing financial hardship to farmers and ensuring that they receive their rightful benefits at the earliest. This special initiative has been launched with that objective.”

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Dudi emphasised that he will personally attend the camp and review individual cases. Wherever necessary, immediate directions will be issued to the concerned officers to facilitate speedy resolution of pending matters. Project-affected farmers have been requested to attend the camp with all relevant documents, including 7/12 extracts, form 8-A, aadhar card, PAN card, inheritance records, relinquishment deeds, mutation applications, court documents, and any other supporting paperwork related to their cases.