Command Hospital opens malignant disease treatment centre

Pune: Lt Gen JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command, inaugurated a 120-bed malignant disease treatment centre (MDTC) at Command Hospital on Tuesday.

The centre on Command Hospital complex is equipped with state-of-the-art facility, including dedicated operation theatre, intensive care unit and day care, to provide comprehensive care to cancer patients by experienced team of doctors and paramedics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The centre will carry out diagnosis, workup and treatment of cancer patients, including chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, and includes a two-bed bone marrow transplant unit.