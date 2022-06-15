Complaints of common flu on the rise with change of season in Pune

PUNE With increasing humidity and rain nowhere in sight, many people are coming down with common flu, cold and cough. City doctors have noted an at least 10% increase in cases of common flu due to fluctuation in temperature and humidity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sai Waghmare, a city-based doctor, said, “Mostly patients with low immunity such as senior citizens, young children and pregnant women can be seen with complaints of cough, cold, fever and body ache. Plenty of rest is advisable and patients should visit a doctor to be on the safer side. Patients should eat homemade food and fruits and plenty of water should be taken. Even though such infection is common during change of season, it should not be taken lightly.”

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has covered most parts of Maharashtra but rainfall has not yet started in many parts of the state including Pune city. Although variation in temperature and humidity can be felt during the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Pune city reported day temperature of 34.3 degree Celsius which is two degree Celsius more than normal. According to the weather department, humidity in different parts of the city was between 45% and 47% which is in the normal range.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that light rainfall is very likely till June 16. “Partly cloudy conditions along with light rainfall may continue till the end of this week,” said Kashyapi.

The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Bidar, Tirupati, Puducherry, Balurghat and Supaul. “Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon in the next few days,” said IMD officials.