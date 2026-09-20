Conditions grave in Marathwada due to prolonged dry spell: Bharne

State agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne described the situation in Marathwada’s eight districts as “grave” due to the prolonged dry spell in the region.

Bharne assured elected representatives that the state government would make every effort to secure maximum compensation and assistance for affected farmers. (HT)

Bharne, accompanied by agriculture commissioner Suraj Mandhare, reviewed the drought situation on Saturday in the presence of elected representatives and officials from all eight districts.

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“The feedback that I received during the deliberations was that all 76 talukas of the region are reeling under crop damage, fodder shortages, and drinking water scarcity caused by deficient rainfall. The poor rains are due to the impact of El Niño,” he told HT.

Bharne assured elected representatives that the state government would make every effort to secure maximum compensation and assistance for affected farmers.

He directed officials to complete premature crop-cutting experiments meticulously and without lapses at the earliest to ensure that as many farmers as possible benefit from crop insurance schemes.

He also stressed the need for the administration to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to address crop damage, fodder shortages and drinking water scarcity. Officials were instructed to deal with distressed farmers sensitively, understand their grievances and recognise that providing financial support to them is the government’s primary responsibility.

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{{^usCountry}} “The concerned district administrations must undertake proper planning for drinking water, fodder, and uninterrupted power supply across the respective districts,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The concerned district administrations must undertake proper planning for drinking water, fodder, and uninterrupted power supply across the respective districts,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the state’s farm loan waiver scheme, Bharne said ₹40,385 crore in debt relief would be extended to 56 lakh farmers. He directed officials to help farmers resolve procedural issues, noting that the third list of beneficiaries had been released and remaining eligible farmers would receive waivers in phases as queries are cleared.

Later, Bharne met farmers in Nanded and inspected damaged crops. He cautioned farmers against falling prey to rumours or false information related to the drought situation.