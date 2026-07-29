Congress threatens protests during Amit Shah’s Pune visit

Pune: The Pune unit of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday announced it would stage protests during Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Pune on August 1, accusing the Centre of using excessive force against students protesting the alleged NEET examination paper leak and demanding accountability.

Former Gujarat home minister Amit Shah, accused in the Sohrabuddin Murder case, comes out of the Killa Court in Mumbai. PTI

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In separate statements, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress senior vice-president and former MLA Mohan Joshi and Pune City (East) Congress president Prashant Jagtap said party workers would protest along Shah’s route unless he explained the alleged police action on students in Delhi.

Joshi alleged that students and journalists were injured in the police action and said Shah, as the Union home minister under whose ministry the Delhi Police functions, must answer for the incident. “If Amit Shah fails to explain the police action against students, Congress will strongly oppose his Pune visit,” he said.

Jagtap alleged that students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of the Union education minister were subjected to police action. He appealed to party workers, students and citizens to gather at Seven Loves Chowk on Shankarsheth Road at 10.30 am on August 1 to register their protest when Shah is expected to pass through the area.

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{{^usCountry}} Shah is scheduled to visit Pune on August 1 to attend the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony, where he will be the chief guest. The annual award, instituted by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, commemorates Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s legacy and honours individuals for their contribution to the nation. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Tilak Smarak Mandir in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah is scheduled to visit Pune on August 1 to attend the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony, where he will be the chief guest. The annual award, instituted by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust, commemorates Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s legacy and honours individuals for their contribution to the nation. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Tilak Smarak Mandir in the city. {{/usCountry}}