Congress’s Vishal Patil firm to contest from Sangli even as Shiv Sena announces its candidate

The Sangli Lok Sabha Election has emerged as a main point of contention within the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). On Wednesday, after the announcement of the candidature of Chandrahar Patil by Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery, many Congress leaders expressed resentment amid ticket aspirant from the party Vishal Patil announced to contest Lok Sabha polls from Sangli. Vishal Patil and another senior Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Following the meeting, Patil emphasised the commitment of Congress to collaborative decision-making with coalition partners.

“Congress never announced any candidate without discussing it with any alliance partners. I am ready to fight from the Sangli seat as it is our traditional constituency. If orders are given by party high command, then I am ready.’’

Patil’s announcement to contest from the Sangli seat has stirred speculation about potential political battles within alliance partners of the MVA.

Vishwajeet Kadam elaborated on a meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge, emphasizing Sangli’s historical significance to Congress and appealing to coalition partners to honour this legacy.

According to Kadam, traditionally Sangli belongs to Congress. Out of six assembly seats in the district, two MLAs are from Congress, one MLA is from the Sharad Pawar faction. Kadam further said that there is not a single MLA, Zila Parishad member or Panchayat Samiti member from the Shiv Sena party.

“Discussion about the Sangli seat is going on, even after UBT announced their candidate. Hence on Wednesday our delegation met our senior party leaders in Delhi and conveyed to them we should fight polls here. We have also proposed that we will have a friendly fight on Sangli seat,” said Kadam.

Congress leaders maintained that this situation has arisen as the first general election since Shiv Sena’s integration into the coalition. Previously, seat allocations were finalised through negotiated settlements between all alliance partners. However, Shiv Sena’s unilateral assertions have disrupted traditional processes. Nevertheless, consensus prevails among Sangli’s leaders that internal competition is unwarranted.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leaders said the Sangli seat was exchanged with Congress for the Kolhapur constituency.

Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj from Kolhapur has decided to contest Lok Sabha from Kolhapur seat which belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT) quota. However, Maharaj is keen to contest on Congress ticket. Hence UBT wants to exchange tickets for Kolhapur and Sangli with Congress. But Congress leaders alleged that without taking them into confidence, UBT announced a candidate from Sangli.