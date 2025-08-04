Contractor booked after worker dies of electrocution at construction site

A contractor was booked on Saturday by Phursingi police for the death of a worker by electrocution at a construction site on July 26. The incident occurred at around 11:30am near Bhekrai Mata Mandir in Phursungi. According to the police, Pavan Nayak, 33, from Madhya Pradesh was engaged in routine construction activities when he came in contact with a live electric wire. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Pavan Nayak, 33, from Madhya Pradesh was engaged in routine construction activities when he came in contact with a live electric wire. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors on duty.

While investigating an accidental death case, the police came to know that safety measures were inadequate at the site. Based on the findings of the investigation, the contractor, Sheshrao Mohite, was booked on Saturday, said Bapusaheb Khandare, sub-inspector, Phursungi Police Station.

“Following a complaint, we registered a case against the contractor for negligence leading to the worker’s death. The contractor had failed to ensure proper safety protocols, which directly contributed to the fatal accident,” said Khandare. “I appeal to contractors and builders to follow all safety norms to prevent such tragedies.”

The case has been registered at Phursungi Police Station under sections 106, 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.