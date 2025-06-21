Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Contractor duped of 13 lakh with false promise of ring road work

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2025 08:26 AM IST

The incident was reported between March 10, 2025 and May 11, 2025 in front of Happy Da Dhaba on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Baner

The Bavdhan police have booked a man for allegedly cheating a contractor of 13 lakh by falsely claiming to have ties with politicians. The accused lured the complainant by promising to secure a construction contract under the proposed ring road project in Pune.

The contractor on Thursday approached the police and registered an FIR. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported between March 10, 2025 and May 11, 2025 in front of Happy Da Dhaba on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Baner.

The accused has been identified as Pathan Khan. According to the police, the suspect gained the contractor’s trust by showing his photograph with politicians and took 13 lakh with promise of giving him a contract of ring road.

The contractor on Thursday approached the police and registered an FIR.

Bavdhan Police Station has filed a case under Sections 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Follow Us On