Pune police fine vehicles used by cops, govt officials, lawyers for flouting norms

Amidst the growing controversy over an alleged spat involving a judge and a woman police constable in Pune, the traffic branch has furnished data where in police officials, army men, government officials, PMPML bus drivers, lawyers, media professionals, doctors and those driving top end cars were caught on the CCTV flouting norms. Police officials man traffic at Katraj. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

At least 3,145 persons were fined from March 1 to May 20, stated the data.

Last week, a woman constable photographed a judge who had stopped his two-wheeler on a zebra crossing at Swargate. The judge got involved in a spat and pressured the constable to not fine him. The judge complained to her senior, who later transferred her. The constable then went to the deputy commissioner of police who place an inquiry report, which will be sent to HC for further action, said officials.

According to the traffic department, police officials topped the list of offenders, followed by lawyers and government officials. The data stated that during the period, 903 policemen, 779 lawyers, 442 government officials, 156 PMPML drivers, 184 army men, 147 media persons, 60 doctors, 147 persons riding triple seat and 327 owners of top end cars costing between ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore were fined by the traffic police under their Sudarshan, (CCTV surveillance ) project.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vijay Magar said, “The purpose of this data compilation is to show that the police officials are taking action against everyone. We have given a clear message that nobody is above the law and hence,action was also taken against the influential category of persons who were found violating the traffic laws.”

Qaneez Sukhrani, member of Nagar Road Citizens Forum Association said, “Its good that police who are law enforcers realise their duty. Better late than never. But they should not do it as vengeance on wrong grounds.”

“We have not hesitated to take action against our men and government officials during our drive and the fine has been recovered. Action like this will continue in future,” said Magar.

Fines collected

The traffic police data further states that in 2022, the traffic branch fined 1,377,623 persons in comparison to the 225,901 fined in 2023. The traffic branch has recovered ₹93.19 lakh from 21,000 persons who jumped traffic signals from January 1 till May 10. During the same period, the traffic branch took action against 3,736 persons for modifying bike silencers and recovered ₹26.87 lakh in fines.The traffic police have also recovered ₹3.84 crore from 4,853 heavy vehicles for different violations.

The police officials during the said period also took action against 4,583 persons for sporting tinted glass and recovered ₹39.65 lakh in fines. As many as 7,938 persons were fined for fancy number plates and ₹51.43 lakh in fines were recovered.The traffic cops also took action against 11,924 persons for zebra crossing violations and recovered ₹57.99 lakh in fines, while 1,130 persons were fined for wrong side driving and ₹3.72 lakh in fines were recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON