Cop, sons booked after video of opening fire surfaces online

Pune rural police have booked a policeman and his two sons after a video of opening fire was recorded and posted on a social media platform. The incident was reported three years ago, as per the complaint. According to police, in 2021, Ramesh Kekan and his sons visited Kalas village in Indapur area of the Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Kekan, who works as a constable at Pune rural police headquarters, his sons Parth Kekan and Atharva Kekan who were booked on Saturday by Walchandnagar police.

According to police, in 2021, Ramesh Kekan and his sons visited Kalas village in Indapur area of the Pune district to meet his in-laws. Where his son Parth openly fired rounds from a bullet and Atharv shot his video to make a reel.

Vikram Salunkhe, assistant police inspector, Walchandnagar police station said, “The video went viral on social media last week after which we lodged a complaint.”

A case has been filed at Walchandnagar police station under sections of 336,190,114 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3,25,30 of the Indian Arms Act.