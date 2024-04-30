 Cops arrest prime accused, rescue abducted toddler - Hindustan Times
Cops arrest prime accused, rescue abducted toddler

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 30, 2024 09:54 PM IST

Pune police bust child trafficking racket, rescue toddler abducted from railway station premises. Two arrested, investigation ongoing.

Pune city police claimed to have busted a child trafficking racket by arresting two individuals in connection with the abduction of a six-month-old toddler from Pune railway station premises.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar awarded 1 lakh cash reward to the entire team for their commendable job. (HT PHOTO)

Apart from that, the police also succeeded in rescuing the toddler from possession of the accused from Bijapur, Karnataka.

The incident was reported on April 27 at Pune railway station. The accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar Nadugundi (24), and Subhash Satappa Kamble. As per police information, Nadugundi abducted the baby along with his four associates and sold it to Kamble for 3 lakh.

Reacting to the development, Sandeepan Pawar, senior police inspector at Bund Garden Police station said, “A suspected man was spotted carrying the child on the Pune railway station premises.’’

Pawar further informed that by cross-checking every possibility, police concluded that the suspect used a car for his further travels.

After technical analysis, police got a clue about a man from Bijapur in Karnataka. A team of police rushed to Bijapur and arrested Nadugundi. During his interrogation, he confessed that he along with his four associates abducted the child and sold it to Kamble.

Police immediately raided multiple locations in Bijapur and during one such raid at Hotel Rajdhani in Gandhi Chowk in Bijapur. Police arrested Kamble and rescued the child from his possession.

Pawar said, “According to Kamble he had lost all his family including his son, daughter in law in a road accident. Hence, he was looking for a child.’

Police said a search for other accused in this case is going on.

A case has been registered at Bundgarden police station under sections 363, 370 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Pune / Cops arrest prime accused, rescue abducted toddler
Live Score
