Cops: Pandit brutally murdered by boyfriend he met over dating app

In a major breakthrough within 36 hours after the brutal murder of National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) PhD Scholar Sudharshan alias Balya Baburao Pandit, the Chatushringi Police have arrested his boyfriend identified as Raviraj Rajkumar Kshirsagar (30), who is a resident of Warje but originally a resident of Hingoli district.

Kshirsagar is an interior designer and holds a bachelor’s degree in Science.

DCP (Zone IV) Pankaj Deshmukh said that the duo had met over a dating app and were in a love relationship for eight months. The investigation into the case led the police to Kshirsagar’s residence where his wife informed them that he had attempted suicide at his residence on February 26, 2021, at 10.30 pm and was admitted at Mai Mangeshkar hospital in Warje.

“The accused was in love with Pandit and the relationship was on for eight months. On further investigations, it was revealed that Sudarshan’s marriage had been fixed and for the past fifteen days, there was a dispute between them. Enraged over the development that Pandit would be away from him, Kshirsagar murdered him at Pashan hill at 8.30 pm on the night of February 26. The murder has been detected within 36 hours and the entire team worked tirelessly to achieve the breakthrough in the case,” Deshmukh added.

The investigating team comprised of ACP Ramesh Galande, Chaturshringi police station in-charge Anil Shewale, police inspector (crime) Dada Gaikwad, investigating officer PSI Mohandas Jadhav, Mahesh Bhosale and constabulary.

Pandit was found murdered on Pashan hill on Saturday morning. He was found lying in a trench located on Pashan hill. Kshirsagar had disrobed him and there was nothing on his body at the time the police team reached the spot.

Kshirsagar first slit opened his throat and then smashed his head with a big stone. Pandit was a resident of Sutarwadi in Pashan and was a native of Jafrabad in Jalna district. He was pursuing his PhD studies in chemistry from the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL).

He stayed with two others in a rented accommodation in Sutarwadi and did not go to the room on Friday night when he was murdered. Pandit’s cousin Sandeep Pandit (34) lodged an FIR with the Chatushrungi police station. He wanted to complete his PhD soon and wanted to support his family members in a good way. He belongs to a middle-class family based in Jalna.