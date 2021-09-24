Corporators demand 4th metro station on Swargate-Katraj route

PUNE: Maha-Metro said it will examine the possibility of a fourth metro station near Dhankawadi or Bharti Vidyapeeth along the proposed 5.4km underground metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj after elected members of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) unanimously put forth the demand for the same.

The PMC gave its nod to the underground metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj, which is an extension of the route between Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Swargate. Maha Metro had proposed three metro stations, namely Market Yard (near City pride), Padmavati and Katraj along the underground metro corridor. However, elected members of the PMC have demanded that a fourth metro station be planned between Padmavati and Katraj either at Balajinagar, Dhankawadi or near Bharti Vidyapeeth.

NCP leader Vishal Tambe said, “Balajinagar and Dhankawadi are densely populated. Even today, PMPML buses are getting maximum ridership from this area. Around 50,000 students visit the Bharti Vidyapeeth campus. If the metro station is planned in this area, it will help get maximum ridership for the metro.”

“As per the existing formula, there is a metro station after every 1km but after Padmavati, the next station has been planned after 2km. Maha Metro can consider erecting a metro station at Dhankawadi or near Bharti Vidyapeeth,” Tambe said.

Former mayor Dattatray Dhankawade also demanded that a fourth metro station be planned near Balajinagar or Dhankawadi considering the sheer number of people in these areas dependent on public transport. “Considering the commuter load, it is a must to have a metro station at Dhankawadi,” he said.

Other elected members including Ashwini Kadam, Pravin Chorbole, Rajendra Shilimkar and Varsha Tapkir reiterated that the route between Katraj and Swargate has the highest commuter footfall for PMPML buses. There are also many private vehicles along the route. They said that there had been demand since a long time to have a metro along this stretch and that it was good that all parties had approved the underground metro corridor. They too suggested having a metro station at Dhankawadi.

Atul Gadgil, director works, Maha Metro, said, “Elected members of the PMC have requested that we plan one more station. We will definitely examine it and if it is technically feasible and there is no issue with land, we can plan it while starting work on it. The cost of one more station can be adjusted within the project cost.”

“The existing metro line runs alongside the Shankar Maharaj flyover. Though it is underground, it does not disturb the foundation of this flyover,” Gadgil said.