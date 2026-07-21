Corporators question PMPML’s rising subsidy, seek accountability before clearing funds

Pune Municipal Corporation corporators on Monday questioned the steep rise in financial aid extended to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), stating that no additional subsidy would be sanctioned unless the cash-strapped public transport undertaking improves its services and ensures greater accountability.

A recurring theme during the discussion was the inadequate bus service in newly merged areas. (HT)

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The issue dominated a special general body (GB) meeting convened to discuss the release of subsidy funds to PMPML. The meeting, attended by PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad and senior officials, lasted for nearly two hours before being adjourned till July 24 without a decision on the subsidy proposal.

Corporator Prithviraj Sutar questioned the transport body’s growing dependence on civic funds, pointing out that the annual subsidy has risen dramatically over the past two decades.

“PMC has been supporting PMPML for nearly 20 years. The subsidy was around ₹30 crore initially, but has crossed ₹500 crore. Every year the requirement goes up further. PMPML must improve operational efficiency, generate more revenue and reduce its dependence on the civic body,” Sutar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, who chaired the meeting, asked corporators to review PMPML’s performance and highlight commuters’ concerns before the House takes a decision on the subsidy proposal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, who chaired the meeting, asked corporators to review PMPML’s performance and highlight commuters’ concerns before the House takes a decision on the subsidy proposal. {{/usCountry}}

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A recurring theme during the discussion was the inadequate bus service in newly merged areas. Corporator Subhash Nanekar said villages such as Dhayari and Kirkatwadi, now within the civic limits, continue to suffer from poor connectivity despite rapid population growth.

“Residents of nearly 10 villages depend on PMPML, but the number of buses and service frequency remain inadequate. These areas deserve the same level of public transport as the rest of Pune,” he said.

Corporator Reshma Barate raised concerns over pending payments to empanelled hospitals, alleging that PMPML employees are being denied treatment because the transport body has not cleared outstanding dues.

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“Several hospitals have not been paid for years. As a result, employees are being refused treatment, including for major surgeries. The pending bills must be cleared immediately,” she said.

Corporators also flagged overcrowding, poor bus frequency, delays, inadequate depot infrastructure and the need for more feeder services in the city’s expanding suburbs.

With several members yet to speak, the special GB was adjourned till Friday. Awhad is expected to respond to the issues raised by corporators and present PMPML’s financial position and justification for the proposed subsidy when the meeting resumes.