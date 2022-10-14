Couple claims tiger sighting at Sinhagad fort, forest dept on alert

A couple on Thursday claimed they spotted a tiger around the Sinhagad fort area. The claim is currently being verified by the forest officials and police.

Pravin Waychal, who was riding a two-wheeler with his wife Pooja Waychal, claimed they saw a tiger while returning from the fort.

“At the turn around the fort when we were returning, we saw a tiger for few seconds. When we stopped the vehicle, we could clearly see the animal and it was different from a leopard. After a few seconds a car passed from that area and honked, which prompted the tiger to leave the place,” said Pravin Waychal.

According to police officials of Haveli police station, the couple informed the police that they spotted a tiger near Kondhanpur phata around Sinhagad fort area at around 6pm on Thursday. “Following the intimation, we rushed our team to the spot and we have been alerting people living in the vicinity as precautionary measures,” Sadashiv Shelar, police inspector, Haveli police station.

Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest, said that the forest department is verifying the claim and patrolling in the area is on. “We cannot say at this point about the presence of tigers in that area. The area has forest cover and previously there have been instances of leopard sightings. Patrolling is undertaken as a precautionary measure,” said Patil.

