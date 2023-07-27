Baramati Session Courts convicts couple in 2019 fraud

The Baramati Sessions Court has convicted a couple for duping over 1,000 rural women with false promises of vocational training and employment opportunities in a case registered in 2019 by one of their victims under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act 1999 or MPID Act.

According to the prosecution, the Dhamdheres collected a total Rs45 lakh from the victims under the pretext of forming a women's self-help group called 'Mahila Bachat Gat' which would provide vocational training and job opportunities to these women.

The couple – identified as Shivaji Tukaram Dhamdhere and his wife, Mandarani Shivaji Dhamdhere – ran a fraudulent scheme wherein they took money from vulnerable rural women under the pretext of empowering these women with vocational training and job opportunities. One of the Dhamdheres’ victims, Anisa Aslam Sheikh, who was similarly duped between 2017 and 2019, lodged an FIR at the Baramati tehsil police station on February 8, 2019 under sections 420, 406, 467, 468 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 of the MPID Act. While a case was registered in 2019, it finally reached its conclusion after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered a speedy trial.

According to the prosecution, the Dhamdheres collected Rs45 lakh from the victims under the pretext of forming a women’s self-help group called ‘Mahila Bachat Gat’ which would provide vocational training and job opportunities to these women. The Dhamdheres assured the victims 12% annual interest on the invested amount. The investigation revealed that no interest was paid to the victims. Instead, the money collected from the unsuspecting women was siphoned off by the Dhamdheres. The case reached its conclusion at the Baramati Sessions Court where the Dhamdheres were tried for their crime. The session court took cognisance of the gravity of the offence which had impacted over 1,000 women already facing economic hardships.

The prosecution presented evidence, including the victims’ testimonies, financial transactions, and incriminating documents to prove that the Dhamdheres were guilty. Whereas the defence failed to counter the evidence against the Dhamdheres whose attempts to evade responsibility proved futile.

The Baramati Session Courts imposed penalty on the Dhamdheres. The husband and wife each were fined Rs16 lakh and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. The court also directed that the entire amount be given as compensation to the victims in proportion to their investment. Dyndev Shingade, public prosecutor, said, “This is historic judgement as it is the first time that money recovered from the accused in fines has been directed to be distributed among the victims through the district collector.”

