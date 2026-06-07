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Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of woman constable in 7 lakh extortion case

Hinge, attached to the Damini Squad of Pune police, is among the three accused named in a case registered at Bundgarden police station in April

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 04:00 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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A Pune sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of police constable and social media influencer Sonali Gulabrao Hinge, accused in an alleged 7 lakh extortion case involving a lecturer from a city polytechnic college.

A Pune sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of police constable and social media influencer Sonali Hinge. (HT)
A Pune sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of police constable and social media influencer Sonali Hinge. (HT)

Hinge, attached to the Damini Squad of Pune police, is among the three accused named in a case registered at Bundgarden police station in April. Investigators allege the accused used a minor girl and temporary mobile numbers to threaten the lecturer with legal action, including proceedings under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and extort money from him.

Rejecting the plea, Additional Sessions Judge PY Ladekar held that custodial interrogation was necessary for a proper investigation, citing electronic evidence and other material collected by police.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, a lecturer at the polytechnic institute, alleged that he was coerced into paying 7 lakh after being threatened with criminal action. Police claimed that 1 lakh from the extorted amount was received by Hinge. The defence argued that Hinge was only performing her official duties after a minor girl approached her with allegations against the lecturer. It contended that she merely advised the girl to approach the police and escorted her to Bundgarden police station. The defence also cited her 12 years of service without criminal antecedents and argued that there was no direct evidence linking her to the alleged extortion.

Two co-accused have already been arrested, and the Bundgarden police are continuing their investigation.

 
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