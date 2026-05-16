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Court rejects bail pleas of six accused in TCS-linked BPO case

Court of additional sessions judge in Nashik VV Kathare on Friday rejected the bail applications of the six accused in the TCS-linked BPO case of sexual exploitation and religious coercion

Published on: May 16, 2026 08:14 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Nashik: The court of the additional sessions judge in Nashik VV Kathare on Friday rejected the bail applications of the six accused in the TCS-linked BPO case of sexual exploitation and religious coercion.

Court of additional sessions judge in Nashik VV Kathare on Friday rejected the bail applications of the six accused in the TCS-linked BPO case of sexual exploitation and religious coercion. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The six include the assistant general manager Ashwini Chainani and five senior employees — Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Asif Ansari.

Mayur Deshpande, the defence counsel of Chainani, said that his client would move the Bombay High Court for bail as the plea has been rejected by the Nashik court.

Rahul Kasliwal and Baba Sayyed, the defence counsels for the remaining five accused, said that they would study the court’s order before deciding their next course of action.

The court had heard the arguments of the prosecution and the defence for three days from May 11 before denying bail to the six accused on Friday.

The prosecution had opposed the bail pleas of the six accused stating the crime was of “serious nature” and provided evidence to support their argument.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Court rejects bail pleas of six accused in TCS-linked BPO case
Home / Cities / Pune / Court rejects bail pleas of six accused in TCS-linked BPO case
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