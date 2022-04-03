Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Pune News / Covid: 10% people yet to be fully jabbed in Pune, search operation on
pune news

Covid: 10% people yet to be fully jabbed in Pune, search operation on

A total of 8,311,302 people were identified for vaccination in the Pune district out of which 7,516,590 citizens completed their second dose of vaccination. Still 10% of people have not taken their second vaccination dose, says official
There was a massive vaccination drive undertaken in the Pune district over the last one year since vaccination began. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 10:38 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PWhile the government has now eased all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state, a majority of the people are yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In Pune district alone, 83.11 lakh citizens have taken Covid-19 vaccination, out of which only 76.16 lakh citizens have taken both Covid-19 vaccine doses. Still, 10% of the people have not completed their vaccination due to which a search operation will be initiated for such people this month by the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat and other local self government bodies.

Pune district collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh said, “There is a good percentage of Covid-19 vaccination in the Pune district till now. A total of 8,311,302 people were identified for vaccination in the Pune district out of which 7,516,590 citizens completed their second dose of vaccination. Still 10% of people have not taken their second vaccination dose. So we have now started a search for such people who have not still taken both doses.”

There was a massive vaccination drive undertaken in the Pune district over the last one year since vaccination began. While a large number of citizens across the district come forward to get vaccinated, there are still some people who do not want to get vaccinated.

“We have identified such people whose vaccination is pending and we are now going to search for them at the gram panchayat and nagar panchayat level across talukas in Pune district. We appeal to those citizens who have not yet completed vaccination and for their own safety, they should take the vaccine doses,” said Dr Deshmukh.

