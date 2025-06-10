Covid situation in control, no need to panic: PMC

Despite a noticeable uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases recently, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials claim that the situation in the city is under control and there is no need to panic. Civic officials said that existing Covid management protocols will continue to be followed. The meeting was chaired by additional municipal commissioner M J Pradeep Chandran, and attended by representatives from the PMC health department, public health officials, and the Rapid Response Task Force. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Monday, the PMC held a review meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the city. The meeting was chaired by additional municipal commissioner M J Pradeep Chandran, and attended by representatives from the PMC health department, public health officials, and the Rapid Response Task Force. Experts from key institutions such as the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), National Institute of Virology (NIV), B J Medical College (BJMC), and private hospitals also attended the meeting, according to officials. The RRT members said that the current virus strain in circulation is mild and no deaths have been reported in the city. The PMC till date has sent 145 Covid samples for genome sequencing and no new variant has been found. Besides, patients hospitalised with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) will be tested for Covid.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, said, “The Covid situation in the city is under control and the situation is not alarming. However, experts have stressed that individuals in high-risk categories, with existing co-morbid conditions should take precautions. We have asked all private hospitals to test SARI and ILI patients for Covid.”

As per the statement issued by the public health department, Maharashtra on Monday reported 65 fresh Covid cases with 26 from areas under the PMC, 22 from Mumbai, and two from areas under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Since January, 1,504 Covid cases and 18 deaths amongst the infected have been reported. Furthermore, there are 613 active Covid-19 cases in the state. Since January, Mumbai has reported 687 cases, 681 of which were reported in May alone, said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.

Dr Kamlapurkar said that instructions have been issued to all officers in the divisional, district, and municipal corporations across the state during the Covid-19 review meeting. “Surveillance for ILI and SARI patients is being conducted regularly, with 5% of these patients being asked to undergo testing for Covid-19. All Covid-positive samples are sent for whole genome sequencing. Additionally, all healthcare facilities under the public health department, medical colleges within the medical education department, and hospitals and medical colleges in urban areas are directed to be prepared for Covid-19 testing and treatment,” she said.