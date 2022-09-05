Covid takes a backseat, as swine flu, dengue cases rise in Pune, say officials

Even though the festive season has begun, the city has not seen a drastic rise in Covid cases. Doctors note that other diseases like swine flu and dengue have taken precedence over Covid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) hospital board of India, Pune chapter said that there are other infections on the rise. “Due to herd immunity, there is no rise in Covid cases; however, other flu-like infections are on the rise. If a patient with flu-like symptoms visits a doctor, he/she will first prescribe a dengue test. then a swine flu test and if those turn out negative, only then will a Covid test be done. Most patients are reporting dengue and swine flu.”

On Sunday, Pune district reported 296 new Covid cases. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 171 cases, whereas Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 89 cases and Pune rural reported 36 cases. No death was reported on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to state health department officials, Maharashtra reported 1,205 fresh cases and three deaths due to Covid on Sunday.

Speaking about the covid cases in PMC, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at PMC health department said that the regular testing of patients with symptoms is ongoing.

“There are at least 2,000 tests conducted in the city limits. However, we have not done any Covid testing of superspreaders so far. Patients who are advised to get tested are the only ones getting tested,” said Dr Wavare.

Doctors have cautioned that high risk patients should continue wearing masks for their own safety.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said,“At present, a subvariant of Omicron BA.2.75 is dominating other covid variants in the state. Hospitalisation is low but t transmissibility of the variant is. Hence, high risk patients must be completely vaccinated and wear masks.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}