Covid testing in Pune city limits reported a decline

The samples collected for Covid testing within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits since the start of August is 24,162, which is less as compared to previous months. The figure in July was 12,848.

Civic officials said that while different fronts are being monitored, no one can be forced to undergo the test.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief, PMC health department, said, “Following a drop in Covid cases and the festive season, many patients are not keen on getting tested. Many patients who are testing positive either have mild symptoms or no symptoms. So, testing more is not feasible. Infection is prevalent and high-risk patients should keep themselves safe by wearing masks and completing their vaccination doses during the festive season,” said Dr Bharti.

On Saturday, PMC reported 145 more cases of Covid. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 69 cases and rural Pune 32 cases. No deaths were reported in the district on Saturday.

Maharashtra till Saturday reported 348 cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants and 459 cases of BA.2.75 subvariant.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said of all cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, maximum cases, 235, are reported from Pune city.

“234 cases are from Pune district which are the highest in the state of BA.2.75 subvariant,” said Dr Awate.

The Centre in August has directed state governments to increase testing for Covid and monitor cases. It also issued a list of 20 districts, including Pune, that reported decline in testing and higher positivity rate.