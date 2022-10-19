Crack in track near Talegaon delays Lonavla-Pune local train

The movement of rail traffic was affected in the wake of damage to the track between Talegaon and Kamshet, said officials. Commuters travelling on Lovnavla local train scheduled at 8.20 am were inconvenienced as the train was delayed by an hour on Wednesday morning.

As per officials of the Pune railway division, the damage to the track was reported from Mumbai towards Pune section and the track was repaired between 1.10 am and 3.20 am. Due to this, five long-distance trains were affected and were late by 5 to 10 minutes.

“Every day I travel by the 8.20 am local train from Lonavla to Pune railway station for work purposes, but today the train was delayed by more than an hour. I reached office late,” said Santosh Marathe, a passenger.

Another daily passenger Prajakta Shah, a student, said, “I had practical exams today scheduled at 11 am in the college, but as the local train got delayed, I missed the exam.”

“The local train starts from Pune at 6.30 am and reaches Lonavla at 7.50 am and then leaves from the station at 8.20 am. The train was delayed today due to repair work undertaken by the railways. We repaired the track on priority so that other trains are not affected,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune division railway spokesperson.

Currently, eight local trains run to and fro from Pune to Lonavla in 42 schedules. In these schedules, 21 are from Pune to Lonavla and 21 are from Lonavla to Pune starting 5 am to midnight. Daily around 30,000 passengers travel on this route which mostly consists of students and officer goers.